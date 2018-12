Princeton girls basketball put together a perfect record in non-district action.

Things began with a 59-26 home win over the Lady Bulldogs from Howe.

A 3-0 first place finish in the Princeton Invitational followed that.

“I’m very proud of the grit and heart the girls showed going undefeated,” PHS head coach Matthew Butler said.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

