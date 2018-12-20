Former mayor leaves family legacy

Many members of the community are in mourning after civic leader and former mayor J.M. Caldwell Sr., 95, died Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Mr. Caldwell was the mayor of Princeton from 1969 to 1971. In 2004, he was elected as a city councilmember for Princeton and served in that capacity for eight years.

Professionally, Mr. Caldwell was an entrepreneur, a pastor and a sales manager.

Caldwell’s son, John-Mark Caldwell, currently holds the seat as Princeton’s mayor.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

