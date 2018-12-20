PISD develops plan for growth

Members of the Princeton Independent School District School Board were in for a shock as they were presented with information from long-range planning.

Recently, the district started long-range planning for the next 10 years with a group of citizens. These citizens were tasked with making some difficult decisions recently.

Superintendent Phillip Anthony presented information to the school board on behalf of the committee.

With new demographic numbers PISD will need to build eight new schools over the next 10 years – five elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school. The costs for these projects are estimated at $414 million.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

