Residents help homeless at Christmas

Christmas spirit means different things to a variety of people but for Princeton citizens and residents helping others is at the top of the list.

One way this spirit was shown during the holidays was a large event at VFW Post 9167 in conjunction with Our Helping Hearts, a nonprofit organization.

The Dallas-based nonprofit is a social organization that is committed to serving the area by reaching out to the homeless and delivering meals.

Originally started by an 8-year-old who was impacted by the poverty in the Dallas area and who strongly believes that if families come together and help the homeless and feed the hungry, that a difference will be made in the world and hunger will be eliminated.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

