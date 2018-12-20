Video: Victim airlifted after hunting accident

Emergency services personnel responded to a reported hunting accident about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 at CR 561/CR 559.

Preliminary information indicates that an 18-year-old male was hunting with a friend when he accidentally shot himself in the arm with a shotgun.

The victim was transported by PHI air medical helicopter to Medical City Plano.

Collin County Game Wardens were called to the scene to investigate.

