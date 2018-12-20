What’s ahead: Home, away contests on schedule

Princeton girls basketball has a pair of predistrict contests on tap this week.

They opened Tuesday, Dec. 18 with Canton and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 host Sunnyvale.

“Canton, at 17-1, is a top, state ranked, very strong team. Their style of play and ours is very similar in that they like to play fast and press/jump trap,” PHS head coach Matthew Butler said. “Last year (in Canton) was a tight game and I believe this will be a great test for our team which will come down to who makes free throws and lay ups.”

As of Monday, Dec. 17 the Lady Panthers were 9-8 overall.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

