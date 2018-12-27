Best of Princeton to begin Jan. 3

Voting for the 18th annual Best of Princeton contest will begin Jan. 3, 2019 through the end of January.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Princeton Herald.

You could win $100! Just fill out a ballot with your choice in at least ten categories and return to The Princeton Herald by the deadline to be entered in a drawing to win.

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Princeton Herald, P.O. Box 687, Princeton, TX 75407, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard Street in Wylie.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

