Year in review: 2018 filled with explosive growth on all fronts

When flipping through the chapters of 2018 for Princeton, one might notice a continuing theme: growth.

Throughout the city, school district and fire and police departments, rapid growth has been the leading feature in the past year.

The city of Princeton had accomplished much in 2018 including improving infrastructure to aid in future growth.

Street improvements were made as Gantt Street and Cherry Street were reconstructed. Corporate Drive in the EDC business Park was completed along with phase one of the Beauchamp Boulevard project.

At the city’s J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park, the city built new backstops and finished the first phase of the Community Park Trail. Additional parks were also built in the city including Parkview Heights Park and 14 acres was acquired for the JJ Book Park on Beauchamp Boulevard.

Sidewalks were also finished for the Safer Routes to School grant and WAZE was implemented to aid Princeton drivers.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]