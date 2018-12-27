Year in review: PISD looks back at 2018, a year of growth

When flipping through the chapters of 2018 for Princeton, one might notice a continuing theme: growth.

Throughout the city, school district and fire and police departments, rapid growth has been the leading feature in the past year.

In 2018, the Princeton Independent School District had many accomplishments.

One of the highlights for the district was receiving an ‘A’ rating from the Texas Education Agency and getting a visit from TEA to see just how the district was accomplishing this.

An addition to the district’s Career and Technology Education (CATE) center was the new EMT program.

Growth was definitely the name of the game as the district faced unprecedented growth, Anthony said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]