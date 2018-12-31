Fireworks prohibited on New Year’s Eve; designated drivers encouraged

Princeton Police are reminding citizens to have a plan in place as far as a designated driver is concerned for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Uber and Lyft are both offering discounted rides and All DART buses, light rail and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) are free, with no coupons needed, from 6 pm until the end of service.

AAA clubs around the country are offering free rides for members and non-members alike beginning at 6 pm through 6 am on New Year’s Day.

Princeton PD is also reminding citizens that fireworks are prohibited within the city limits and shooting off fireworks is a ticketable offense.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

