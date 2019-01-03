Alleged sexual assault under investigation

An investigation into an alleged sexual assault is underway by the Princeton Police Department.

According to information released by Princeton PD Sgt. Chance Alexander, on Dec. 19, 2018 at about 10:30 p.m. a 29-year-old female victim had met a male suspect in McKinney. The suspect’s age is unknown at this time, police stated.

The two were together for a period of time and later the two agreed to go to the victim’s residence in the 700 block of East McKinney Ave. in Princeton, which is where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The victim later gave the male suspect a ride back to his residence in McKinney.

At about 8 p.m. Dec. 20, 2018, Princeton police officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, in reference to a report of sexual assault.

A report was generated and an investigation is currently ongoing.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.