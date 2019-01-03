Memphis bound: Satchell inks contract with Express

A Princeton graduate recently had his professional football dreams come true.

Kadeem Satchell signed a contract with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football League.

The league will begin play February 2019.

Also suiting up for the inaugural season will be the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.

From Staff Reports • spo[email protected]

