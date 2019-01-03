Sewage spill runs into Lake Lavon

Heavy rains and a lightning related power outage last week caused the release of domestic wastewater that was not fully treated, of which some of the wastewater flowed into the northeast part of Lavon Lake near Highland Park boat ramp.

The wastewater release occurred Wednesday, Dec. 26 at the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Plant at 3020 Orr Road in Allen.

During a thunderstorm, the plant lost power and just less than 28,000 gallons of wastewater that was not completely treated spilled at the site, with some of it eventually flowing into Lavon Lake.

North Texas Municipal Water District crews were deployed to the lake and deployed booms to isolate and clean the spill. NTMWD personnel were monitoring the spill and removing any floating debris in the area.

