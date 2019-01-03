Students’ artistic endeavors featured in Lacy Art Gallery

Art has become a focus at Lacy Elementary School and many students have been showing off their artistic skills with a chance to be showcased in the campus’ art gallery.

Since art is not offered as one of the special rotations that elementary students can choose, third grade teacher Melanie Brown, with the encouragement of her Principal Thomas Osburn, decided to start an art gallery.

“Students are allowed to submit art pieces from any medium,” Brown said.

Brown, like many other teachers, tries to incorporate art into her lesson plans for third grade students but starting the gallery allows for students to express their creativity.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

