Best of Princeton ballot now online

Voting for the 18th annual Best of Princeton contest will continue through the end of the month.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Princeton Herald and online at www.princetonherald.com

You could win $100! Just fill out a ballot with your choice in at least ten categories and return to The Princeton Herald by the deadline to be entered in a drawing to win.

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Princeton Herald, P.O. Box 687, Princeton, TX 75407, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard Street in Wylie. Ballots can also be dropped off in Princeton, at the Princeton Chamber of Commerce office at 319 McKinney Ave.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Ballots can also be downloaded electronically and submitted via email to [email protected].

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

Click here to download the ballot.