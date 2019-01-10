Be aware: You could help save a child’s life

January is Human Slavery and Trafficking Awareness Month. While you may think this subject has nothing to do with you, it has everything to do with you. If you are anyone who comes in contact with children on a regular basis, you could be the one to save a child in trouble.

Human trafficking is defined as controlling a person through force, fraud, or coercion to exploit the victim for forced labor, sexual exploitation or both. Domestic minor sex trafficking occurs when children, under the age of 18, are commercially sexually exploited through prostitution, pornography, and/or erotic entertainment.

Now considered a growing threat to the safety of children and teens, youth are being trafficked across the country and the DFW Metroplex. A University of Texas study estimates that as many as 79,000 Texas children are victims of human trafficking. It is the second largest criminal industry in the world, following drug dealing, and the fastest growing, according to the U.S. Dept. of Human Services.

By Wyndi Veigel • Associate Publisher • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Jan. 10 edition or subscribe online.