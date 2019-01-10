Developing a passion for Princeton

Though he may not live in the town, real estate developer Ron Thomas considers Princeton his home away from home.

As part of International Capital’s team that is responsible for the Princeton Crossroads project, Thomas is invested in the community.

He is currently helping with the Princeton Economic Development Corporation’s business park and the design with the park area, even though International Capital is not directly involved with those projects.

“Princeton has turned into my second home,” he said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Jan. 10 edition or subscribe online.