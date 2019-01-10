Kicking things off: Panthers host season-opening tournament

Princeton opened the slate by finishing with a loss and tie in boys soccer tournament action.

They fell 2-1 to Sulphur Springs and tied Celina 1-1 during the Jan. 3-5 Princeton Invitational.

“We were disappointed in the results because we felt like we didn’t play as well as we are capable of playing. We didn’t connect and possess very well in our own half which made it difficult to transition to the attacking half,” PHS head coach Kent Ackmann said.

He added, “Ultimately, we had to rely on our ability to counter attack to create some scoring chances. We were able to build a little better and get into a rhythm of play on day two, so that was encouraging. However, we have a lot of new faces and we understand it will take some time.”

