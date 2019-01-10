NTMWD addressing spill

The best advice for anyone concerned about a spill into Lavon Lake of partially treated wastewater two weeks ago is to stay out of the area where floating booms have been deployed to cordon off the spill.

“We are asking that the public stay out of the area,” Janet Rummel, North Texas Municipal Water District spokesman, said.

The spill of fewer than 28,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater occurred Wednesday, Dec. 26 at the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Plant during heavy thunderstorms.

Rummel explained that the plant sustained a power outage and that lightning damaged some equipment. Although the facility has emergency power generators, the damaged wastewater treatment equipment had to be repaired before the plant could go back online.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

