Take steps to help prevent vehicle burglaries

Take. Lock. Hide. These three words could aid Princeton residents in preventing vehicle burglaries and theft of property within their vehicles.

Over the past week, there were 15 vehicle burglaries, all of which took place with unlocked automobiles.

“We really need residents to lock their vehicles and remove belongings from their cars,” Princeton Police Captain James Waters said.

Princeton PD has been working with both the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Collin County Fusion Center to apprehend three suspects in conjunction with burglaries throughout Collin County.

In the Princeton burglaries alone, 16 warrants have been executed for three different suspects.

A lot of headway with these cases has been made due to video footage through doorbell cameras such as ‘Ring.’

“Ring cameras are awesome and have given us a multitude of camera angles,” Waters said.

The majority of the vehicle burglaries in the past week have been focused in the Princeton Meadows subdivision, though there have also been random ones as well.

One way citizens can remember to lock their vehicles is to participate in the ‘9 p.m. routine.’ At 9 p.m. each night, remove belongings from cars, lock vehicles and houses and turn on an outside light, which should help prevent burglaries.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.