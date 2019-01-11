Free ice skating, movie in the park tomorrow

Those looking for a free fun, family event this Saturday need not look further than Princeton’s J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park as an ice skating and Movie in the Park event will take place.

The free event is Saturday, Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ice skating will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the movie “Snowtime” at 5:30 p.m.

Skates will be provided at no charge.

A cash only concession stand will be open until 5:30 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the library’s community events fund.

CV church will also be handing out free popcorn and water during the movie.

Citizens are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event.

The event is sponsored by the city of Princeton and the Lois Nelson Public Library.

J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW camp is located at 500 W. College Street in Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

