Apply to serve Collin County

Collin County residents who are interested in serving on a county board or

commission are invited to apply for appointment.

Terms are two or three years and most boards and commissions meet monthly.

The various boards are Child Protective Services, LifePath, Planning, Health Care

Foundation, Parks Foundation,

Historical and Myers Park Event Center.

Application forms can be found on the Collin County website collincountytx.gov.

