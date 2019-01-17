City council makes final city logo selection

The Princeton City Council has chosen a final logo. The Bois D’ Arc Tree of Growth will stand as the new logo for the city of Princeton.

Eisenberg and Associates was hired last summer to complete a new logo design with city input and to help with marketing and branding efforts.

In May 2017, the design firm began work on messaging and branding for the city at a cost of $9,500 – $8,000 paid for by the EDC and CDC and $1,500 paid for by the city.

A series of surveys allowed Princeton citizens to provide feedback on several different logos including the one that was chosen as the final logo.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]