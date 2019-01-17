FFA members make sale at show

As far as the eye could see, livestock was on display during the annual Collin County Junior Livestock Show.

The show was held last week at Myers Park in McKinney.

Princeton FFA had 37 students show at the 2019 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and 26 of these students made the sale.

This year’s show was tinged with a touch of sadness as participants were faced with an ag show without PISD ag teacher Tim Johnson who died last year.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]