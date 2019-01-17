Fuel up for a busy day

While some may say being busy is good, it’s not always good for a healthy lifestyle. With less time to prep, the thought of planning nutritious meals and snacks may feel overwhelming, but with simple changes, you can power through your hectic schedule.

This full menu of quick and easy recipes is part of the Atkins low-carb lifestyle, a long-term, healthy eating approach focused on high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats. The plan also aims to reduce levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars and the “hidden sugar effect” – when carbohydrates convert to sugar when digested. You don’t see the sugar, but your body does.

Consider these tips from Colette Heimowitz, author of “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less” and vice president of nutrition and education at Atkins.

Fill up with fiber. Fiber-rich foods, such as vegetables, nuts and seeds, low-glycemic fruits and whole unrefined grains, are considered carbohydrates but they don’t raise your blood sugar the way processed carbs do. Fiber slows the entry of glucose into your bloodstream so you don’t experience the insulin spikes that encourage your body to produce and store body fat. Additionally, fiber can help you feel full longer. If possible, try to eat 25-35 grams of fiber each day.

Start the day with breakfast. Start your mornings with a hearty breakfast like an Almond Butter Smoothie Bowl. The nutritious combo of protein and healthy fats can set you up for a productive day and prevent mid-morning donut or bagel cravings. For another quick option that takes just 10 minutes, a Power Mug Muffin with Cinnamon Butter can provide the fuel you need to start your day right.

Snack smart. If you’re in the midst of a traffic-clogged commute, on-the-go snacks can be an ideal solution for the whole family. For a fun, tasty option, try these Portobello Pizzas, full of nutrients and fiber, or these Tuna-Stuffed Deviled Eggs that can help round out lunch at work.

Source: Adkins.com