Strong start

Panthers pounce on 10-5A opening win

It was a successful start to the District 10-5A boys hoops season.

Princeton rolled 62-46 over visiting Denison.

“We got off to a slow start but picked up our defensive intensity in the second quarter holding them to four points,” PHS head coach Eric Lockman said. “It was good to get our first (Class) 5A district win in game one.”

Haven Ousley poured in a game-high 24 points, Jeremy Norvell, Jr. had 20 and Jalen Ogletree had 10.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]