New chief selected to run Princeton Police Department

The search for a new chief for the Princeton Police Department has ended.

The city hired Mark Moyle after a search that began in May 2018.

Moyle, a former McKinney PD lieutenant, will take the helm of PPD beginning Feb. 4.

He previously served as lieutenant in the Professional Services Division. He has 28 years of law enforcement experience, including 11 years of command level experience.

He began his career with the city of McKinney Police Department in 1992 and has served in many leadership roles throughout the agency, including professional services, criminal investigations and patrol operations.

Additional assignments included acting deputy chief, U.S. Marshals Violent offender task force, special weapons and tactics commander, hostage negotiations, firearms instruction, law enforcement academy and in-service instructor, public information officer and internal affairs.

He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Arts in Police Science from Ottawa University.

Moyle is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, The Institute of Law Enforcement Administration Police School of Supervision, and The Institute of Law Enforcement Administration 43rd Management College.

Moyle currently serves as an adjunct professor with the University of North Texas where he teaches a senior level course on criminal investigations.

Moyle was hired as the result of a nationwide search conducted by Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a local government executive search firm based in Keller.

As a result of this process, the city received 105 applications from applicants throughout the nation.

The vetting process included a comprehensive questionnaire, video interviews, a psychometric assessment, a thorough media search and a rigorous background investigation.

Five finalists were interviewed by the city council Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, and Moyle was selected from the group of experienced candidates to fill the position.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.