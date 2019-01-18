PISD hires security director

The Princeton Independent School District has taken the next step toward providing safer school campuses by hiring a security director for the district.

Brent Collins, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, recently started at PISD as its director of security.

“Mr. Collins lifetime of experience in law enforcement will be extremely valuable as the district strives to provide the safest environment for our students,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

Collins began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Huntsville Police Department as a full-time patrol officer. He worked for McKinney PD from 1991 until 1993 when he became a deputy for the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

