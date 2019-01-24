Comprehensive plan provides framework for the future

A new comprehensive plan for the city of Princeton has been approved with myriad details included.

The plan was approved by city council Jan. 14 at a city council meeting.

Comprehensive plans typically give direction to cities and include such items as growth trends, vision statements, future land use plans, public facilities, public services, economic development, mobility, strategic investment areas and implementation.

In Princeton, the comprehensive plan involved many individuals from the community including city council, planning and zoning members, city staff, the mayor’s youth council and the comprehensive plan advisory committee.

Latest – Monday, Feb. 28

New park now open in Princeton

A new park in Princeton will offer a variety of opportunities to residents.

The College Street Park, which is located in the Parkview Heights subdivision, is now open after a year of construction.

“I’m delighted and pleased that the city was able to bring was able to bring this together and complete this park. It’s in the spirit of families that our city continues to work diligently to bring quality parks to our community,” Mayor John-Mark Caldwell said. “It’s my vision to continue to develop parks and recreational facilities, bike and walkways for enjoyment of all our citizens.”

The project was funded out of sales tax revenue dedicated by the Princeton Community Development Corporation (4B) at a cost of $225,038.

