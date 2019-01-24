New park now open in Princeton

A new park in Princeton will offer a variety of opportunities to residents.

The Parkview Heights Park, located in the Parkview Heights subdivision on College Street, is open after a year of construction.

“I’m delighted and pleased that the city was able to bring was able to bring this together and complete this park. It’s in the spirit of families that our city continues to work diligently to bring quality parks to our community,” Mayor John-Mark Caldwell said. “It’s my vision to continue to develop parks and recreational facilities, bike and walkways for enjoyment of all our citizens.”

The project was funded out of sales tax revenue dedicated by the Princeton Community Development Corporation (4B) at a cost of $225,038.

