Princeton ISD calls $237M bond for May ballot

Voters will be asked to approve a $237.4 million construction bond election on the May 4 ballot by the Princeton Independent School District.

The PISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved placing the bond issue on the ballot at the Monday, Jan. 28 school board meeting.

Over the past several months, Princeton ISD’s Long Range Planning Committee has been working on a new 10-year plan.

The last bond, which was $96.3 million, was approved in May 2017.

Stan Fike, who is a member of the Lone Range Planning Committee, presented recommendations to the board. The committee is comprised of citizens and leaders in Princeton.

The newest $237.4 million bond if approved in May will pay for a freshmen and sophomore center, construct middle school number three and the district’s seventh and eighth elementary schools.

The LRP committee also asked that the tax rate not be raised more than five cents per $100 valuation, if needed. The tax rate did not increase for the last bond election.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more information on this story, see the Jan. 31 edition. The paper will be on racks Wednesday afternoon.