Church offers safe space to students

A place to have meaningful conversation, relax and just hang out is now open for junior high and high school students in downtown Princeton.

Common Ground, located at the corner of 4th Street and Main Street, has been opened as a venue by Christ United Methodist Church.

The space is open and monitored by adults from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Tuesday – Thursday at no cost.

Students are welcome to come in, study, hang out, play games, watch movies and simply enjoy one another’s company. PISD students sixth grade through seniors are welcome to utilize the space.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Jan. 31 issue or subscribe online.