EDC presents plans to council

Princeton City Council met in regular session Monday, Jan. 28 and received updates on projects from the Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation.

Larry Thompson, EDC board member, presented about the organization’s plans to draw businesses to Princeton.

“We’re working to develop a marketing plan,” he said. “We’ve been studying what other cities do and may model something after that. We’re partnering with the chamber of commerce to come up with a process to streamline businesses. We’d like to develop a menu of options, so it wouldn’t be one size fits all. We’re establishing standards.”

He also reminded council of the upcoming survey regarding the municipal complex’s design, and plans for continuing the “vision project” for the downtown area.

By Morgan Howard • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Jan. 31 issue or subscribe online.