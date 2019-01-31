In the hunt: Panthers third in 10-5A ranks after first round action

Princeton boys basketball sits within the top four after the first round of District 10-5A.

They were third at 3-2, just behind 5-0 McKinney North and Lovejoy 4-1, with Wylie East, Sherman and Denison tied for fourth at 1-4.

“I am excited that we are in control of our own destiny to hold the third spot in the second round of district,” PHS head coach Eric Lockman said. “It would’ve been nice to steal a game from Lovejoy or McKinney North. We like our chances in the second half.”

The Panthers were 19-7 overall as of Monday, Jan. 28.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

