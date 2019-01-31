Residents review, rate future city projects

Citizens were able to rate and review the next steps for Princeton’s growth as the municipal center building and park component ideas were presented.

The Community Charrette for the Princeton Crossroads Municipal Center and Park was held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Public Works Building. During the come and go event, residents were invited to rate building ideas for the new municipal complex, which will be located along Hwy. 380 in the Princeton Crossroads project, a 297-acre mixed-use development at the east side of town, stretching over one mile.

The center will include city hall, council chambers, police department, courts and fire department administration.

Those who missed the event and are residents can still provide feedback by completing the survey through the city’s website at princetontx.gov/princeton-crossroads-municipal-center-park-public-survey/

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Jan. 31 issue or subscribe online.