Child predator sentenced to 50 years

A child predator from Princeton was recently sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Paulo Ostolin, 47, received a 50 year sentence for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to information released by the Collin County District Attorney’s Office and Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am very proud of our dedicated deputies, prosecutors and child advocates who worked together seamlessly to protect a very brave and innocent child from a true monster,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Ostolin knew and had ongoing access to the child. The child made an outcry to her mother about the abuse in May 2017 and the mother contacted local authorities. An investigation was then started by CCSO Sergeant Chris Fontana.

“This child bravely stood up to a sexual predator and because she did, he’ll never prey on another child again,” Collin County DA Greg Willis said.

Ostolin sexually abused the victim when she was 10 years old and the abuse continued until she was 12 years old. He sexually abused the child without the mother’s knowledge.

McKenzie McIntosh with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County forensically interviewed the child who gave a detailed account of her abuse.

At trial the victim testified that during the abuse she felt all alone and like no one could help her.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of child, which the law does not allow parole. Judge Michael Snipes assessed a punishment of 50 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Marisa Dunagan and Ann Martin prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Kim Voigt-Eanes and Stephanie Strickland.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

