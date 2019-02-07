Church partners with BedStart to fill furniture needs

BedStart, a nonprofit that aids families in need of furniture and home furnishing items, has recently amped up their work in Princeton.

Recognizing a need in the community, Christ United Methodist Church Pastor Paige Christian decided to strengthen the church’s relationship with Doug Nickols, director of BedStart to partner with CUMC Princeton.

“It’s very rewarding to get people involved,” Nickols said. “We’ve partnered with Princeton CUMC for four or five years but with Paige it really amped up and took off.”

If residents in the Princeton area have a need for items such as beds, furniture, or household items, or have items to donate to someone in need, simply go to bedstart.org and fill out a request form. Though requests are not filled based on income, those seeking help must be referred by another agency such as American Red Cross, Rotary International, Fostering Hope or churches.

