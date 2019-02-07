Future campuses named after long-time educators

Recently, a whole group of Princeton educators had the ultimate privilege bestowed on them: having campuses named in honor of them.

The Long Range Planning Committee members selected campus names and presented them to the Princeton Independent School District School Board at the Jan. 28 meeting. The recommendations were unanimously approved.

Names include the Nellie Canup Early Childhood Center and the L.R. Huddleston Special Programs building, both of which will be located at the current Huddleston Intermediate School campus.

Canup was the district’s first kindergarten teacher and taught at Princeton Elementary School (now Lacy) from 1973-1989. Huddleston was a teacher from 1932 through 1942. He was Princeton High School’s principal from 1945 to 1957 and was the district’s superintendent from 1957 to 1966.

