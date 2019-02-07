Urgent need for volunteer firefighters

A drop in volunteer firefighters across Texas especially in eastern Collin County is a growing concern among fire chiefs in the area.

Nationally, the number of volunteer firefighters has decreased about 8.25 percent since 1984, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council, and the surge of volunteers that applied post 9/11 has waned.

In Princeton, the fire department is defined as combination FD, with some paid firefighters and some volunteer firefighters.

Currently, PFD has a total of 12 fulltime, paid firefighters and a fulltime, paid fire chief and fire administration assistant. The city also has 11 part-time firefighter positions; five staff oriented and four utilized for emergency responses. Part-time positions equal 18 hours or less a week.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Feb. 7 edition or subscribe online.