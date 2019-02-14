Fire department talks future ALS equipment

City council received updated information about needs for the Advance Life Support portion of the fire department.

The process for Princeton Fire Department to become an Advanced Life Support department began in 2016.

The department was approved by the State Department of Homeland Security to initiate an advanced level EMS care system.

In 2016, program development, a medical director, personnel development, equipment acquisitions and training and certifications occurred.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

