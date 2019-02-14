Grappling glory: Multiple wrestlers qualify for region

It was a record setting district tournament for the boys and girls wrestling teams.

The Lady Panthers repeated as tourney champions, this time in 9-5A, and Panthers claimed sixth on their home mats.

In total every member of the girls team qualified for region and the boys had five make the cut. Three more still have a shot as alternates.

“I am extremely proud of both teams. The girls district championship is truly a victory for both the boys and girls programs, as they train together and push each other daily,” Princeton head coach Ryan Delavergne said. “The success the team has had in these first two years is a testament to the work ethic and hard work they have put in. I am excited to see what we can do in the future.”

The Class 5A Region III event is Friday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 16 at Weiss High School in Pflugerville.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

