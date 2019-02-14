NTMWD plans disinfection program

After encountering complaints on its annual program to enhance the effectiveness of its year-round program to ensure that water distribution lines are disinfected, North Texas Municipal Water District is meeting with groups and individuals before launching the program in March.

The process to properly disinfect water distribution lines, often improperly referred to as a chlorine burn, starts March 4 and concludes April 1. The timing of the change is prior to the onset of hot weather when the potential for bacterial growth in pipes is greater.

Disinfection of water supplied by NTMWD is a 2-step process that first treats water at a plant in Wylie and then adds chloramine (chlorine and ammonia) to the water to maintain quality as it flows through miles of pipes to customers.

During the month long change in the treatment process, ammonia is removed from the mix, but there is no change in the amount of chlorine added to the disinfection process. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality refers to the process as chlorine conversion.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

