Property tax reform bills introduced

Identical bills were filed last week in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate that address reforms to the property tax system in Texas.

Announcement of the twin bills was made by their sponsors, Rep. Dustin Burrows and Sen. Paul Bettencourt, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

To denote the priority the bills carry, each 136-page proposal bears the number two, as in HB 2 and SB 2, immediately after the general appropriation bill for each legislative chamber.

“The House and Senate have taken the first step to accomplish meaningful property tax reform by filing legislation that will increase transparency in the property tax system, empower property owners to take a more active role in rate setting and slow the growth of property tax rates,” Bonnen said.

