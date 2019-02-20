Princeton FD aids in double fatality fire in Farmersville

Princeton firefighters aided in a deadly house fire in Farmersville on Maple Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 19.

According to information released by Farmersville Police Chief Mike Sullivan, longtime Farmersville residents Delvin Sergent, 86, and Betty Sergent, 88, were found deceased within the structure.

The couple had been married for 60 years and devoted many hours as volunteers to the community.

The initial 911 call came into Collin County Dispatch shortly after 4 a.m. when a neighbor saw flames and called emergency services.

Farmersville Police Officer Maggie Olvera and Collin County Deputy Jonathan McCann were the first on scene and saw the home that was fully engulfed by flames on one side.

According to Sullivan, Olvera and the deputy saw a walker near one of the windows and broke a window to see if they could rescue a potential victim.

They were unable to gain access to the home as was the fire department due to the home being engulfed by flames.

As embers rained down throughout the neighborhood it quickly became evident that the fire was of a significant size and due to the proximity of the other houses, three other homes were evacuated.

The fire department went defensive to keep the fire from spreading to adjoining homes.

Farmersville Fire Department and the Princeton Fire Department responded to the fire along with the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Crisis Response Team of the Farmersville FD and PD was activated and arrived on scene to provide support to local first responders.

The fire remains under investigation by the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

