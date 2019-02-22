Car totaled as teens run from police

A joyride turned dangerous as two teens fled from Farmersville police Friday, Feb. 15.

According to information released by Farmersville Police Lt. Marsha Phillips, two 16-year-old males from Princeton were traveling on Hwy. 380 close to Brookshire’s when Patrol Officer Korey Redding clocked them for speeds over 100 mph in a white 2010 Nissan Altima.

The teens fled from the officer after he attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Continuing down Hwy. 380, the teens turned onto CR 559, the road that leads to the lake.

The car wrecked on CR 562 after hitting a tree.

Both teens were taken to Medical City of McKinney and then released to their parents.

Farmersville Police will be filing felony eluding charges on the driver of the vehicle and are investigating why the teens were carrying counterfeit currency with them.

The driver suffered injuries to his knee and his nose from the airbag deployment and the passenger was uninjured.

Princeton Fire, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton PD and American Medical Response all responded to the crash.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected].com

