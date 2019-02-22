DWI defendant indicted in bus wreck

After more than a year, Gary Lynn Marrs, 55, was indicted on a felony DWI charge after a school bus accident on FM 982.

Marrs, of Princeton, was indicted for DWI-third or more, a Third Degree felony on Tuesday, Feb. 12 by the Collin County Grand Jury.

The accident occurred Feb. 16, 2018 when a Princeton ISD school bus was reportedly rear-ended on FM 982 by Marrs who was driving 2006 Green Hyundai Tucson sports utility vehicle.

According to information provided by the police department, the bus was stopped with the stop signs out to let students exit when the driver rear-ended the bus. Students did have their seat belts on while riding the bus. Paramedics checked out two students who were standing to exit the bus when the crash occurred, but ultimately no students were injured in the crash. Another bus arrived to transport the student.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

