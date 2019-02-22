On to Cypress: Quartet qualifies for Class 5A state tournament

PFLUGERVILLE – Records kept falling by the way side for Princeton wrestling.

They qualified five for the state meet after top four finishes during the Class 5A Region III tournament at Weiss High School.

“Qualifying four for state is fantastic. Only 25 percent of the wrestlers in the regional tournament advance to state, by taking 12 and advancing four, we beat those numbers,” PHS head coach Ryan Delavergne said. “That (state) is great experience to bring back to the program, and a big step from only taking one last year.”

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

