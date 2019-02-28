Firm taps plan for future water usage

Residents may soon see a bit of a break in their water bills after information recently presented to city council.

At the Monday, Feb. 25 council meeting, a presentation regarding the city’s water and wastewater rates was given by Rebecca Schafer of NewGen Strategies and Solutions.

Schafer explained that the city could potentially see an annual 8.6 percent increase in water consumers based on figures related to historic data and growth estimates.

These totals estimate 1,400 new multi-family units by 2026, or 80 accounts, she said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

