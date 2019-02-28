Princeton Cemetery receives historical designation

The Princeton Cemetery has received its official designation as a Historic Texas Cemetery thanks in part to a group of local historians.

Originally, Kenny Campbell and Larry Abbott checked into the process more than 20 years ago. Campbell and Abbott have both served on the cemetery’s board of directors for more than 30 years.

Overwhelmed with many details comprised in the process, the board put away the project until Sarah Akin Lawson, a Princeton native, came to serve on the cemetery board.

“They kind of recruited me,” Lawson said about the project.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

