Princeton ISD Pride Corps award winners announced

Elementary school teachers of the year were presented awards Monday, Feb. 25 by the Princeton Independent School District.

Each teacher was required to write an essay on why they are a teacher and the writings are engraved on plaques, which the educators then received when they were inducted into the Pride Corps.

“The Board of Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District wishes to honor exemplary classroom teachers who demonstrate leadership, innovation and dedication to the students of Princeton ISD, and the Princeton Pride Corps is the district’s highest recognition of exceptional teachers as nominated by their peers,” the plaques state. Each teacher of the year is inducted each year into the Pride Corps.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Feb. 28 issue or subscribe online.